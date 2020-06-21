It’s out! What the statues commemorate. The history of the CSA in 1000 words. The Confederacy Wasn’t What You Think – The Atlantic https://t.co/vPK6HURpA2
— Stephanie McCurry (@smccurry3) June 21, 2020
Still waiting for COVID-19 update from the Arkansas Health Department.
So, in the meanwhile for tonight’s open line, here’s some more required reading on the Confederacy.
It’s from Columbia history professor Stephanie McCurry in The Atlantic and if facts mattered the “heritage defenders” who wave the Confederate battle flag around would burn their loser cloth for which so many poor folks died waging a rich man’s war.
The nut graf:
The Confederates built an explicitly white-supremacist, pro-slavery, and antidemocratic nation-state, dedicated to the principle that all men are not created equal. Emboldened by what they saw as the failure of emancipation in other parts of the world, buoyed by the new science of race, and convinced that the American vision of the people had been terribly betrayed, they sought the kind of future for human slavery and conservative republican government that was no longer possible within the United States. This is the cause that the statues honor.