It’s out! What the statues commemorate. The history of the CSA in 1000 words. The Confederacy Wasn’t What You Think – The Atlantic https://t.co/vPK6HURpA2 — Stephanie McCurry (@smccurry3) June 21, 2020

Still waiting for COVID-19 update from the Arkansas Health Department.

So, in the meanwhile for tonight’s open line, here’s some more required reading on the Confederacy.

Advertisement

It’s from Columbia history professor Stephanie McCurry in The Atlantic and if facts mattered the “heritage defenders” who wave the Confederate battle flag around would burn their loser cloth for which so many poor folks died waging a rich man’s war.

The nut graf:

Advertisement