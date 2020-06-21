“Brave Trump supporter stares down crowd of ANTIFA Democrats” pic.twitter.com/ny83dbdVe8 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 21, 2020

The commentary is brutal on Donald Trump’s rally Saturday in Tulsa —only about 6,200 in a 19,000-seat arena; an overflow stage knocked down early for lack of need; Trump campaign alibis about how the fake media and protesters held the crowd down; extended rambles by Trump on how he can walk down a ramp unaided or drink a glass of water with one hand; Tom Petty’s family has issued a cease-and-desist order for his unauthorized use of “I Won’t Back Down.” Worst was his statement that he’d said testing for coronavirus should be slowed because the more you test the more cases you find. Is that why the U.S. has failed on testing? By Trump’s design?

Advertisement

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette put the event this way on its front page:

Advertisement

Note particularly the second sentence of the article:

TULSA — President Donald Trump pressed ahead Saturday with a comeback rally by declaring “the silent majority is stronger than ever before,” as concerns of the coronavirus spreading were amplified after six staff members setting up for the event tested positive for the virus. Supporters filled the stadium and surrounding streets where the president held his first rally in months. However, in the hours before the event, crowds seemed lighter than expected. Campaign officials scrapped plans for Trump to first address an overflow space.

The crowds not only seemed lighter, they WERE lighter. A social media prank by teens was credited with running the request for free tickets up to a million, but the campaign gave out far more tickets than the arena would hold. Nobody was denied a shot at a ticket by the prank. The place wasn’t filled with Trump supporters because …. they didn’t go. Coronavirus fears, maybe? Trump’s act wearing thin? Choose your theory, but it was a monumental failure of campaign advance work.

Advertisement

That filled stadium? From a USA Today reporter.

Here’s the crowd behind the stage where Trump is set to speak, with six minutes until doors close. pic.twitter.com/3mP8OIxIHx — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) June 20, 2020

Those filled surrounding streets?

10 minutes before Pence takes the stage, this is the overflow crowd outside Trump’s rally in Tulsa. The venue still has tons of empty seats inside and there’s hardly anyone outside. They did not sell a million tickets. They didn’t even sell 19,000. #CoronaFest2020 pic.twitter.com/5XRDGeK4oh — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) June 20, 2020

Advertisement

Also: Fourth sentence of D-G article:

“Sadly, protestors interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally,” campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. “Radical protestors, coupled with a relentless onslaught from the media, attempted to frighten off the President’s supporters. We are proud of the thousands who stuck it out.”

This is what CNN said about that, from its reporters in Tulsa

The Trump Campaign is trying to blame “radical” protesters, even saying some were allegedly blocking metal detectors, for frightening off some of the President’s supporters from attending the campaign events today in Tulsa. Several CNN teams on the ground said they did not see any of that type of activity near the event site. There were protesters in the downtown area, although there was a large security perimeter preventing them from getting within blocks of the arena where the rally is being held.

The Washington Post wrote its main story this way:

‘

He threatened violence against protesters, endangered his supporters by flouting health recommendations and endured a 110-day, coronavirus-induced dry spell, but when President Trump finally stepped back onto his rally stage Saturday night in Tulsa, he saw a sea of blue seats. The thousands of empty arena chairs, after his campaign had hyped overflow crowds and ticket requests totaling more than 1 million, symbolized the beleaguered state of Trump’s presidency and of his quest to win a second term.