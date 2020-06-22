China has suspended imports of chicken from a Tyson Foods plant in Springdale because of the cluster of coronavirus cases there.

As of Friday, 225 COVID-19 cases had been reported at the Tyson plant, with 141 active, according to Health Department figures reported in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Tyson said there’s been no evidence of COVID-19 transmission through food and that it has worked to comply with all safety requirements.

More on this from NPR.

Not to worry. The governor has said the poultry industry in Arkansas is setting a standard for the nation on workplace safety.