China has suspended imports of chicken from a Tyson Foods plant in Springdale because of the cluster of coronavirus cases there.
As of Friday, 225 COVID-19 cases had been reported at the Tyson plant, with 141 active, according to Health Department figures reported in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Tyson said there’s been no evidence of COVID-19 transmission through food and that it has worked to comply with all safety requirements.
Not to worry. The governor has said the poultry industry in Arkansas is setting a standard for the nation on workplace safety.
