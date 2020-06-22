Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily coronavirus briefing was more of the same — 522 new cases, two more deaths and a positive testing rate in the 7 percent range.

He again said the state is taking the situation seriously and he insisted most people in Arkansas are too, particularly in areas with the biggest outbreaks.

The daily COVID-19 count

The state reported 522 new cases since yesterday, with the total rising from 15,561 to. 16,083. Deaths rose by two, to 184. Hospitalizations dropped by seven to 237.

7,049 tests. The daily positive rate was around 7 percent, though the cumulative rate is about 6.5.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is not declining. Active cases continue to climb, to more than 5,000. The governor added some new charts today, showing total hospital bed and ICU bed capacity, with usage in both cases more than 70 percent — 71 percent in general beds and 77 percent in ICU beds.

Dr. Nate Smith, the health director, said he was comfortable with the numbers and the state could create some new hospital and ICU beds if need be.

Top counties on daily increases: 124 in Washington County; 85 in Hot Spring, and 78 in Benton County, with all other counties below 20.

Smith said 50 more nursing home patients have tested positive. And he disclosed a growing outbreak in the Ouachita River prison in Malvern.

He continued to say tracing isn’t finding outbreaks associated with businesses recently allowed to reopen.

The governor invited leaders of the three major hospitals in Little Rock to speak. They reported a resumption of elective procedures and were planning to meet any needs. Troy Wells of Baptist Health, for example, said about 185 of 200 critical care beds statewide were occupied, but only 18 were COVID-19 cases.

Other topics:

Arkansas got some of the junk vials that the federal government supplied for testing. FEMA spent millions on what turned out to be unusable miniature soft drink bottles. Smith said the state is looking for other sources of testing materials. They were unusable and not sterile, Pro Publica and Mother Jones reported.

“We’re not backing off testing,” Hutchinson said, when asked about Donald Trump’s statement that he’d encouraged a slowdown in testing. He noted Trump said he was joking. (He wasn’t, most think, and declined to say otherwise when asked today.) Hutchinson said he saw it as a “flippant’ comment. Hutchinson said the national policy is to expand testing. He said look at actions, not Trump’s words.

He said China’s decision to reject chicken from a Tyson plant in Springdale was “unreasonable.” He said it wasn’t justified by science. He said cases came from places other than workplaces — home, church and the community. Smith said there was no risk from food products from the plant.

Smith defended the state’s lack of a mask requirement. The important thing is the percentage of people who use them. (Yes, but wouldn’t a requirement encourage more to use them?)