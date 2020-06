Jennifer Chilcoat, who’s been deputy director of the Arkansas State Library, has been named to succeed Carolyn Ashcraft, who will retire July 1.

She joined the state library in 2018 after 28 years with the Central Arkansas Library System. At the state library, she’s overseen library development, information services and the library for the blind and print disabled. She’s also been data coordinator and led an effort for library participation in the Census.