The Arkansas Racing Commission found bias in Commissioner Butch Rice’s lopsided vote for a Mississippi casino operator last week in a contest with the Cherokee Nation Businesses of Oklahoma for a casino permit in Pope County.

The voice vote was unanimous, with Rice not participating. He left the room before the vote.

After this finding, which was based on the wide variance in Rice’s score, the Commission moved to discussion of a remedy. The potential choices: Accepting the commission scoring without Rice’s vote, which would make the Cherokee Nation the pick over the original winner, Gulfside Casino Partnership; set up a new scoring system, or hire an outside consultant to make a recommendation that the commission could accept or reject. The last two options would require a rule change, which would mean a legislative approval process of at least 90 days.

The commission seemed to favor sending evaluations of the two applications to a third-party. This would have meant invalidating the scoring that favored Gulfside last week along with the finding today that there was bias in that scoring.

But this would have also meant the development of a new set of commission rules to guide the permit process.

There’s a general expectation that legal action would follow, first from Gulfside for backing away from last week’s vote favoring its application. Gulfside contends it is the only legal applicant under existing rules.

“You’re going to be sued no matter what decision you make by one party or another,” Deputy Attorney General Brian Bowen said.

Before a decision, the commission took a brief break for lawyers to firm up advice.

When they returned, at the urging of Chairman Alex Lieblong, no final decision was reached on the next step. Instead, the commission adopted a motion calling for the the two casino applicants to get together with the attorney general’s office to see if they could agree on a path to resolution.

The vote of bias stands for the time being, however. Lieblong told a reporter afterward that he hoped the meeting of attorneys could give the commission a “game plan.”

UPDATE: Reactions from the parties, first from Dustin McDaniel, attorney for the Cherokee Nation:

We are grateful the Commission reached the appropriate conclusion today, and we’ll diligently work with their counsel to determine next steps. However, their options are severely limited by the rules that are now in place. According to the rules, the license must be issued 30 days from June 18th. It would be impossible to pass any new rule even on an emergency basis within the next 25 days. It appears that their only real option is to remove the disqualified score from the panel’s award of points and let the appeals proceed.

From Lucas Rowen, counsel for Gulfside Casino Partnership:

As the majority of the commissioners recently affirmed, Gulfside is the best choice for Russellville, Pope County and Arkansas. While others want to protect out-of-state interests, our River Valley Casino Resort is focused on supporting Arkansas, with more jobs, more entertainment and 50 percent more annual gaming tax revenue.

Before the votes, Rice gave a sometimes emotional and sometimes combative defense of his vote and his character. He said he was being accused of bias simply because the Cherokee nation didn’t get the outcome it wanted.

Rice said he’d been subject to “relentless” and “uncalled-for” personal attacks, which he blamed on Dustin McDaniel, attorney for Cherokee Nation, who he also said solicited letters raising questions about Rice’s vote.

“I tell you now I had no bias going into that meeting,” Rice said. He said it was humanly impossible not to consider the information that had been presented for months. But he said that didn’t mean he was biased. “I did not cast anything intentionally to harm any casino.”

“I know my score was a lot different than everybody else’s,” Rice said. But he said there was confusion on the scoring. He said he’d been told he could score from zero to 30 in three categories and 0 to 10 in a fourth. “I’m not smart enough to go in there and calculate that ‘if I score this, they will have to make that.'” That responded to McDaniel’s argument that his score was so low it couldn’t have been overcome by perfect scores from the other six commissioners.

Rice said his score on experience was based on his assessment of what he believed was Gulfside’s superior ability to recruit people from out of state. He said he low-rated the shorter Cherokee timeline because the permit application didn’t have a fixed address yet for the casino. He also said there was a conflict between the Cherokee Nation application, which mentioned financing, and its testimony at the hearing that it could pay cash. Gulfside brought its banker to the meeting, Rice said. “How impressive is that?”

As to his vote on the overall application, Rice said Gulfside proposed a much larger hotel (500 rooms to 200 rooms) and had plans for further expansion. He said he voted for what was best for Arkansas in future tax revenue.

He said he didn’t think it was fair to make it look like scoring was not biased by striving to keep scores close. “I scored it the way I saw it,” Rice said.

Rice also said he’d once joined in a motion damaging to Gulfside, the rule that required casino permit applicants to have support from current local officeholders. Gulfside had approval from officials who left office in 2018, not in 2020 when applications were filed. But that rule was struck down in court.

Rice complained at one point that it was never reported that four of the seven commissioners voted for Gulfside last Thursday. That’s not true. From our article the day of the vote:

Four commissioners favored Gulfside, with the comparative scores in favor of Gulfside. Denny East, 94-88 Michael Post, 97-90 Bo Hunter, 94-79 Butch Rice, 100-29 Three commissioners favored Cherokee Nation: Alex Lieblong, 95-73 Steve Landers, 100-90 Mark Lamberth, 91-89.

Rice also complained that he’d had short notice of today’s meeting, which resulted from an affidavit filed Friday afternoon, and that he couldn’t get information in phone calls with the Racing Commission director Smokey Campbell, the commission’s attorney or the attorney general’s office. He said it was “kept secret” until 4:30 p.m. Friday. He said he had to scramble to get a lawyer and said he was accompanied today by someone he knew only by his first name. He became emotional when he said he had to take time away from Father’s Day with his family to prepare something to say today.

Rice’s attorney, Alex Burgos, also argued that a motion to set Rice’s vote aside was procedurally out of order. He said there was no bias and no reason to believe there was bias.

Commission Chairman Alex Lieblong said he’d heard no one who’d questioned Rice’s integrity. But the commission is charged, he said, with finding whether there is reasonable suspicion of unfairness.

A vote to not allow his vote “is a stamp on his [Dustin McDaniel’s] attack on me,” Rice said. “Please leave the score intact.”

Commissioner Steve Landers spoke highly of Rice, too, but said he had problems with some statements Gulfside had made.

In response to a question, Rice said he had no relationship with Gulfside co-owner Terry Green outside of commission meetings as McDaniel had alleged in seeking to have the vote set aside. “I didn’t dine with Mr. Green. I didn’t have drinks with Mr. Green.” He said he had once gone to the Jockey Club at Oaklawn Park after a commission meeting and en route to his box at the track he encountered Green in a group of people. He said he sat and talked for 10 or 15 minutes, but “not one word” was said about casinos. Alex Lieblong said, however, that he’d been told by a “senior” official at Oaklawn that Rice had been seen regularly with Green. Lieblong said he’d talked briefly with Green once himself and later issued a general warning to all on the commission to avoid talking with others about the permitting process. Rice said he had not sat with Green more than the one time and objected that Lieblong had brought up the subject without proof.

Commissioner Mark Lamberth also spoke highly of Rice’s integrity and said differences in the vote were about the merits of the applications.

Dustin McDaniel, attorney for Cherokee Nation Businesses, said the huge difference in Rice’s vote — 100-29 for Gulfside — was “so widely divergent it evidences bias.” He said the Arkansas Supreme Court standard for disallowing a vote is whether a vote gives “reasonable suspicion of unfairness.” The precedent was established many years ago in a Racing Commission vote about the greyhound racetrack in West Memphis.

He emphasized that Rice was not on trial and that it was not necessary to establish a reason for why he might be biased — whether for Gulfside or against Cherokee Nation. He said he respected Rice as a person and a professional and said “I have no reason to accuse him of unlawful intent or to judge his character.”

Nonetheless, he said Rice had evidenced a bias for Gulfside as early as the May 7 hearing when Rice made a motion that would have effectively eliminated the Cherokee Nation as a competitor for the permit. McDaniel said Rice’s ultimate vote Friday indicated he came into the meeting with his mind made up. It followed questions McDaniel had raised before Friday’s hearing that said the sum of all seven members could mathematically allow one commissioner to overturn the votes of the other six. “That is precisely what happened.” He noted that, following the admonition by the commission attorney on scoring applicants closely, Rice asked how low he could go.

McDaniel said he’d predicted after “hardball” questions to the Cherokees and “softball” questions for Gulfside from Rice that he’d give the Cherokee application low scores. That’s what happened. Gulfside got a perfect score and the Cherokee Nation got 29. The other six commissions together averaged a 90.5-89.5 vote for the Cherokee Nation. Even if all six had given the Cherokees a 100, they still would have lost. McDaniel said Rice “over-egged the pudding” with his low score.

McDaniel noted that Commission had been warned by its lawyers not to differ too broadly in scoring because a court would find “your mind was made up before you got here.” McDaniel also entered in the record letters from local officials in Pope County about the appearance of bias in the vote.

McDaniel acknowledged that three other commissioners favored Gulfside if narrowly, in their votes and thus that he’d need at least one of those commissioners to vote to throw out Rice’s vote.

Asked what he thought was Rice’s “most egregious” score, he cited the 5-point rating Rice gave (on a 30-point scale) on financial strength. He said the Cherokee Nation was a billion-dollar operation with no debt that could pay to build a Pope County casino with cash. Gulfside, on the other hand, has $140 million in debt and said it could borrow $200 million more. He also noted that the Cherokee application called for a shorter timeline, but got 4 points out of 10 against 10 of 10 for Gulfside. There were also marked differences in categories for experience and overall appeal.

The commission limited its consideration today to the allegation of bias against Butch Rice. This followed advice from Deputy Attorney General Bowen. He said a separate affidavit alleging misrepresentations about the financial background of Gulfside Partnership owners, specifically varying degrees of involvement in past bankruptcies of casino operations, would have to be considered in a separate hearing. He made the same recommendation on a filing by Gulfside that the Cherokee Nation’s application for a permit under the Legends LLC violated rules.

Those issues may yet be subject of future commission hearings.