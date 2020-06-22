Questions linger about how school will resume at every level in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette today reported on the varying approaches being taken to prepare for K-12 education’s resumption in August.

Increasingly, schools are considering so-called virtual or online classes. Homeschooling by computer.

It is not a regular classroom. And Little Rock appears to be leaning toward the Bentonville model, under which — if you choose “virtual” — you are locked in for a semester. I haven’t seen mention yet of plans to have band, chorus, football, volleyball, soccer, debate, breakfast, lunch, after-care and the like for “virtual” students.

I’m skeptical of the ability of districts, even ones with money like the Little Rock School District, to deliver full computer education.

All teachers aren’t prepared with adequate computers to teach online. If they teach from a school, at least they’ll have a WiFi connection.

The district is ordering Chromebooks — inexpensive laptops — to equip students. But… From the D-G:

Fewer than 1% of the 3,307 parent responders said their children do not have internet access. The district has more than 20,000 students.

I do not doubt that most students are familiar with Internet access through smartphones. But do they have home WiFi? How many Internet-ready devices does a home own? How good are parents/guardians at staying current on phone bills? How might data plans limit access for those dependent on cell delivery of Internet? And what of the thousands of parents who DID NOT respond to that survey? Only 1 percent are without regular access in a district where 70 percent of the students qualify for free- and reduced-price lunches?

It is a safe bet that the poorest kids most in need of help were most damaged by the truncated 2019-20 school year. I don’t suggest a lack of good intentions or effort on anyone’s part in saying that the prospects of a rebuilding education year seem poor in the face of the disruption of a continuing pandemic crisis.

And speaking of the pandemic: The D-G article today dealt little with an overarching concern — the safety of students and staff in a congregant setting when a deadly virus continues to spread.

A teacher writes to me that state plans to require students to wear masks on buses have been changed because of objections from some parents.

The updated rule on face coverings in the state Ready for Learning plan for transportation now says, with emphasis where change was made:

All students age 10 and over are strongly recommended to wear a face covering at all times while on the bus. It is recommended that students under the age 10 wear a face covering where practical, due to the bus being a confined area where physical distancing is not feasible. This does not imply that students should be denied transportation due to not having a face covering. There may be exceptions for students with health, sensory, or other conditions. This should be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

A teacher who called this change to my attention isn’t happy about it. He thinks it will be an invitation for any parent to exempt a child from mask-wearing with a note and put teachers with co-morbidity factors at risk. He believes the rule change indicates the state will not back districts that try to enforce a mask rule.

I’d say that’s guaranteed. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has made it clear that local governments may NOT impose rules stricter than those imposed by the state. He is adamant about not requiring masks in most settings, trusting instead the “good judgment” of Arkansans.

The looming questions are not merely about secondary education. Colleges face a new world, too.

Though the governor and university trustees are talking about a return to classes, as usual, a faculty member at one UA campus tells me appearances are not exactly as they seem.

He says faculty members on his campus are being discouraged from teaching face-to-face, but to use tools like Zoom to teach online, albeit at a scheduled class time like “normal.” Exceptions will be made for hands-on lab courses. He predicts a full switch to on-line by mid-semester, as occurred in the spring semester of 2020. Unless: there’s a summer explosion of COVID-19 that upends everything.

Again, I mention these complications only to hint at the enormity of planning for the unknown in settings that draw thousands of people into enclosed buildings, not wholly populated by younger people better able to withstand (but not immune from) coronavirus’ worst impact.