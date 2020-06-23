Social media is circulating word of this event tonight.

The public is invited. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. It will also be streamed on Facebook Live.

It’s called a rally hosted by legal professionals and allies “to stand in solidarity with protesters against the racial and social injustices in our city, state and nation.”

The 1966 March Gainst Fear was the 220-mile, three-week march from Memphis to Jackson against racial oppression in the Delta. James Meredith was shot during the march. At the end, some 15,000 marchers, the largest civil rights demonstration in the state’s history, marched into Jackson. Thousands were registered to vote along the way.