Edward Cooper, 71, of Mammoth Springs, was sentenced today to five years in federal prison for embezzling more than $9 million from a corporate client in Trumann, the U.S. attorney’s office announced.

Cooper handled accounting at a Jonesboro firm for Roach Manufacturing in Trumann. According to the Justice Department, he began requesting extra checks to himself in 1996 when preparing divided and tax checks for the family-owned company. He took 138 unauthorized checks through 2018. An audit uncovered the fraud in 2017.

Cooper pleaded guilty in January 2020 to fraud. In addition to 60 months in prison, Chief Judge Price Marshall sentenced Cooper to two years of supervised release and to pay $7.4 million restitution.

The money paid for a lavish lifestyle — travel, jewelry, furs, a $2 million cabin on the Spring River — for Cooper and his former wife, according to a civil lawsuit. All that time they never reported more than $70,000 in taxable income, the suit said. The civil suit produced a $9 million judgment against Cooper. His former wife Lanita, from whom he was divorced in late 2018 and children were released from liability. Some real property was turned over in partial settlement, but lawyers for the Roach family at the time said they didn’t expect the judgment to be paid in full.