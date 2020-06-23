Arkansas Heirloom Tomatoes at Edwards Food Giant

We received 100 pounds of large heirloom tomatoes Tuesday morning from Arkansas Times Publisher Alan Leveritt’s India Blue Farm. This has become something of an Edwards tradition this time of the year and they don’t last too long. In addition to the dark red Carbons Alan has added Striped German, an amazingly sweet gold tomato with red stripes through it. They are beautiful on the plate together and have an exceptional old time flavor. These tomatoes have been raised with no chemical pesticides or fungicides. They are about as local and healthy as you can get. They are at various stages of ripeness so you can enjoy these exceptional tomatoes over several days.

Advertisement

Just $3.99 a pound at our Cantrell and Mississippi store only.