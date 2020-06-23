Little Rock police said today that the prosecuting attorney’s office had decided Courtney Johnson, 35, was justified when she fatally shot her former boyfriend, O’Detric Hill, 39, when he entered her home at 6 Jeck Court on Jan. 11. No charges will be filed.

Hill was found in a hallway with a gunshot wound to the neck. Johnson had previously obtained a no-contact order against Hill. She reported the shooting to police, saying she shot him after he came through the back door of her residence.