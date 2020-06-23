Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Donald Trump, with repeated comments, has made it clear that he thinks fewer coronavirus tests are a good strategy because — shazam — the country would tally fewer cases.

Asked about that Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson duly noted that Trump had said he was joking with that comment in Tulsa. “Flippant,” was how the governor characterized it.

Really?

That Tweet you see at the top was put up by Trump about 5:30 a.m. D.C. time today.

The joke, as ever, is on the U.S. people.

UPDATE: And if you need more proof:

