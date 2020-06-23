The New York Times reports today that at least 41 cities were alarmed by unfounded rumors of anti-fascist activists plotting violence in recent demonstrations.

Advertisement

Little Rock wasn’t named specifically in the article, but, as we’ve reported, it was among the areas where the social media rumor mill stoked panic — from downtown Little Rock where businesses closed early to a Bryant subdivision and Maumelle. Remember the busloads of antifa holed up in motels, prepared to strike?

Sadly, Little Rock city officials, Capitol police and even the governor have demonstrated a Trump-like resistance to admitting they might have been misled. They’ve insisted they had sound intelligence about the dreaded antifa. They’ve produced exactly zero evidence to date. Police Chief Keith Humphrey, most adamant about the antifa in town, and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. also insist that vandalism during marches were acts of outsiders. The record shows that only people from Arkansas were arrested. Humphrey explains this by saying that this fact just shows how cagey these antifa types are. They dupe others into doing their dirty work.

Advertisement

From the Times:

Advertisement

President Trump has spread some unfounded rumors about antifa to a national audience — including his accusation, without evidence, that a 75-year-old Buffalo protester who was hospitalized after being knocked down by a police officer could be “an antifa provocateur.” But on the local level, the source of the false information has usually been more subtle, and shows the complexity of stunting misinformation online. The bad information often first appears in a Twitter or Facebook post, or a YouTube video there. It is then shared on online spaces like local Facebook groups, the neighborhood social networking app Nextdoor and community texting networks. These posts can fall under the radar of the tech companies and online fact checkers. “The dynamic is tricky because many times these local groups don’t have much prior awareness of the body of conspiratorial content surrounding some of these topics,” said Renée DiResta, a disinformation researcher at the Stanford Internet Observatory. “The first thing they see is a trusted fellow community member giving them a warning.”