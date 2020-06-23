The Trump re-election campaign announced today that Arkansas native J. Hogan Gidley will be the press secretary for the presidential campaign.

Gidley has been deputy press secretary at the White House. At the campaign, he succeeds Kayleigh McEnany, who moved from the campaign to the top White House job.

Gidley was born in El Dorado and has held a succession of Republican jobs, including for then-Gov. Mike Huckabee and later his Huck PAC. He also worked in the 2012 presidential campaign of Rick Santorum. He reliably regurgitates Trump.