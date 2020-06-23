The New York Times reports that billionaire Arkansas financier Warren Stephens, a regular contributor to Republican causes, is among the deep pockets helping re-elect Senate Republicans.

What coronavirus economic depression?

Dick Wadhams, a veteran Colorado Republican strategist, said the coronavirus outbreak had had little bearing on big-dollar giving, including in down-ballot races. “The pandemic certainly has restricted the candidates’ ability to raise money at events,” he said, “but these major donors on both sides, they don’t need to go to an event and have a glass of wine to write checks to their candidate.”

Indeed, big-dollar contributions to super PACs were still strong in May, the new filings showed. For example, significant donations to the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican-aligned super PAC, came from Bernard Marcus, a co-founder of Home Depot who gave $2 million, and Warren A. Stephens, an Arkansas businessman who contributed $1 million.