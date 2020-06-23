Disheartening story out of the Northwest Arkansas Democrart-Gazette today about a meeting of the Washington County Election Commission:

The Republican-majority Election Commission decided to stock up on masks, shields and cleaning supplies for the November election, but refused to require even their own employees to wear masks as they could do. The Democratic member’s motion to do this died for lack of a second from the two Republican members.

It was out of the question to require voters to wear a mask. Why? Because it is the official policy of the state of Arkansas to send a signal that masks aren’t necessary. From the article:

Jennifer Price, executive director, said the governor’s office recently told election officials they can’t require masks. “We cannot require voters to wear a mask,” Price said “This was part of our conversation with the attorney for the governor’s office and then also with the state Board of Election Commissioners.” She said the issue came up in connection with Fayetteville recently passing an ordinance requiring masks in public places. “Their opinion is that they have a constitutional right to vote, and we have to offer access to voting,” Price said. “Accessibility to voting outweighs them wearing a mask.”

PS: Washington County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any county in Arkansas.

The governor could require masks. He won’t. He could make voting easier. He won’t.

The governor should be asked every day until it is too late why he hasn’t, at a minimum, authorized no-excuse mail absentee voting so a vote by mail won’t create questions for those unwilling to subject themselves to the spittle of unmasked Republicans in November. (I think the excuse requirement of “unavoidable absence” is unlikely to be enforced against people who believe exposure to a deadly disease means they’re unavoidably unable to participate in in-person voting, but a clear directive would help.)

The governor also could use his emergency power to broaden mail voting further, but as a Trumper and Republican, a party that has vote suppression as a guiding tenet, he’ll never do that.

Republicans don’t want people to vote. And they don’t seem to care if those who do risk death.

Think I exaggerate? See the Democrat-Gazette article today on the cool reaction to Arkansas legislature to testimony from medical doctors that use of masks would reduce the spread of coronavirus.