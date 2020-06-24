Washington Monthly has an article about an alternative theory from Rudy Giuliani on why Attorney General William Barr cashiered the U.S. attorney in Manhattan. No, of course, it wasn’t because he’s hot on the trail of Donald Trump and other dubious associates.

It’s because Geoffrey Berman didn’t go after Hunter Biden for Ukraine intrigue.

The theory is there’d have been no impeachment had Berman gone after Biden.

Cue the Arkansas angle. Right-winger John Solomon writes that he has emails that indicate Bud Cummins, a former U.S. attorney, Trump campaign manager in Arkansas and social media defender of all things Trump, had tried to get Berman together with a Ukraine figure ready to spill dirt on Biden. Berman didn’t respond. The dirt? Baloney, according to all subsequent reporting.

Lie down with dogs you get up with Bud, now lobbying with a resume studded with Trump connections.