The Pope County casino permit controversy is many court proceedings away from being settled, but here’s a piece of news:

The Cherokee Nation/Legends casino proposal, currently the leader in the hunt for a permit, has issued a letter saying the casino will be in Russelllville, after a voluntary annexation of property on Hob Nob Road near the city limits and I-40.

This addresses a fault the competing Gulfside Casino Partnership had cited in the pending Cherokee application, which doesn’t have a firm location. A copy of the letter follows.

Letter from CEO Chuck Garrett – Cherokee Nation Businesses – June 24, 2020

The county has endorsed the Cherokee proposal. The Russellville City Council has been reluctant so far to endorse casino deals.