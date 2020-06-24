Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s coronavirus update today included a defense of the state when asked about quarantines imposed by four states on Arkansas travelers on account of our growing number of COVID-19 cases, illustrated by another big daily increase today.

This prompted the governor to announce a new push to increase tracing and testing.

Advertisement

Kansas, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut all now require visitors from Arkansas to spend 14 days in quarantine. The last three imposed the limit on a number of states that are averaging more than 10 new cases per 100,000 population per day in a rolling seven-day average. That means more than 300 per day in Arkansas, which has been well above that for days.

“Obviously we’ve got work to do in the state and we’re going to do the work,” Hutchinson said. He said other states were increasing, too. And he seemed to reach for a silver lining. He said the situation underscores that travel carries risks.

Advertisement

He emphasized that a large part of the economy is in states with growing cases. “I don’t if that’s effective to say we’re going to start isolating states.”

He said states that had moved more aggressively on shutdowns were experiencing new rises in cases, citing California particularly.

Advertisement

Why is Arkansas so high now, he was asked. He cited a larger percentage of cases among minorities engaged in the food processing industry. Oh.

He and Health Director Nate Smith defended the state’s strategy and emphasized the press for more testing as a means to find places where the chains of transmission can be interrupted.

Daily coronavirus count

Advertisement

Reported new cases rose by 697, near a record, in the last 24 hours, from 16,678 to 17,375 total since mid-March. Deaths rose by three to 240. Hospitalizations increased by 19 to 267. There are now 5,567 active cases.

The top counties: 168 new cases from Hot Spring County, largely thanks to Ouachita River state prison in Malvern; Washington County, 79; Benton County, 67; Pulaski County, 51; Sebastian, 40; Faulkner, 29, mostly in Conway; Yell, 26, and Columbia, 26, mostly from a nursing home in Magnolia.

While increases aren’t so large as some days in Washington and Benton, the governor noted the spread to other counties that once had low numbers.

The seven-day rolling average continues upward. “Corrected” testing data shows several days with 10 percent rates and an overall rate near 7 percent, where the World Health Organization pegs anything above a 5 percent rate as an indicator against a return to normal business.

He acknowledged the rise with some action:

He’s directed the Health Department to double the number of contracted contact tracers from 350 to 700, in addition to 200 state employees who do the work. This will cost $22 million. He’ll ask the legislature for approval in spending federal virus aid. It’s essential, he said, to deal with the rising case volume now or in the fall. Currently, there’s an insufficient capacity to do the work needed.

He’s asked the Health Department to aim at a large increase in testing, up to 6 percent of the state population n a month. Testing events will be scheduled in Washington and Benton counties.

Other topics

He was asked about the lawsuit to allow no-excuse absentee voting in Arkansas in November. He again dodged the question of whether he favors taking steps other states have taken to make voting safer in November by making mail absentee voting easier. He said again that he’d sought information from counties and the state board of election commissioners. He said he’d make a decision sometime before Aug. 1, which he says would provide adequate time to make adjustments if necessary. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit think the mechanics are daunting and preparation time is short to print adjusted ballots and put applications in the hands of all voters. They’ve also asked for the state to pay postage rather than put it on voters.