A U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today held 2-1 that the criminal case against former Trump security advisor Michael Flynn must be dismissed as the corrupt William Barr Justice Department has asked.

Perjury by a Trumper is not a crime in these United States.

There’ll be plenty elsewhere on this case. But had I missed this before?

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge of Arkansas joined her usual posse of Republican attorneys general to support Flynn’s petition.

What possible interest outside of rigid ideological interest does the state of Arkansas have in deploying one of its taxpayer-supported officials to ensure that a confessed liar go free?

PS: Another Arkansan was in the group supporting Flynn: Who else but Terrible Tom Cotton, joining in a brief filed on behalf of Mitch McConnell.