First Kansas and now New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have put Arkansas visitors under a 14-day quarantine rule on account of our surging coronavirus caseload.

I noticed in the Democrat-Gazette compilations today that Arkansas had moved up to No. 24 among the states in COVID-19 cases per capita.

The New York quarantine list — which also includes Alabama, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas — is based on an infection rate above 10 per 100,000 people on a rolling 7-day average.

In a state with 3 million people, that means about 300 per day. Arkansas has been regularly exceeding that figure, with almost 600 new cases yesterday.

