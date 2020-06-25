Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s coronavirus briefing today brought another day of a rise in COVID-19 — 687 new cases and 17 more hospitalized.

The daily coronavirus count

The state reported 687 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours (168 in prisons), raising the state total from 17,375 to 18,062. Deaths rose by two to 242. Hospitalizations rose by 17 to 284. There are 5,695 active cases, with almost 1,000 in either nursing homes or prisons.

Top counties in daily growth: Washington, 96; Benton, 45; Pulaski 44; Lonoke, 26, and Sebastian 26. The governor emphasized that the new cases have begun to level out in Washington and Benton counties, a sign (he hopes) that testing and tracing have helped flatten the growth of the virus. Hutchinson claimed there was anecdotal information that more people are wearing masks in that area.

6,652 tests were done in 24 hours. The governor emphasized the overall positivity rate from the beginning is 6.5 percent, though it appears to have been above 10 percent in the last 24 hours. Increased testing means more cases, the governor said.

Health Director Nate Smith said clusters of cases include a training academy in Lonoke County.

Other topics

Hutchinson was asked about Texas’ decision to put reopening on pause, including with a ban on elective surgery in some places. Would he consider that in Arkansas? He said Texas had opened more than Arkansas — 75 percent in restaurants vs. two-thirds in Arkansas, for example. “We’re clearly on pause here in the state in terms of moving to lift further restrictions until we’re comfortable where we are in controlling the spread.”

And what about Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott’s vow to issue a masking order? He said he didn’t know what Little Rock’s plan was but he reiterated a statewide plan was in place — it suggests but doesn’t require face coverings.

Why not act now on helping make voting safer in November by authorizing aid now and no-excuse absentee voting? He continues to insist he’s waiting to hear from the state board of election commissioners and county clerks (some of whom HAVE urged steps to ease absentee voting).

What about National Guard summer training — which will bring thousands of troops to Fort Chaffee? Dr. Jose Romero of the Health Department said the state had reviewed health practices planned by the Guard and they met protocols. Hutchinson said decisions on training were essentially a federal decision.

Pressed on taking stiffer steps, Hutchinson said California is having a surge in cases despite an early lockdown policy. He said it wasn’t successful in preventing “the fog of the virus from rolling over California.”

Hutchinson appeared tired of being asked about mask mandates. He said “we’ve lost the essence of the debate” if it boils down to masks or not. He said education to make people take more responsibility is a better course than mandates. He repeated his familiar argument that a lockdown would cause economic damage with attendant personal costs. He insisted Arkansans are responding well to encouragement to wear masks.

Asked about seatbelt laws to encourage compliance, Hutchinson said enforcement would be difficult. He said it’s a challenge to enforce the existing rule on masks in restaurants. He also added that it took years to get people to accept seatbelts. He said there needs to be some level of acceptance before passing laws about it. “You don’t want to go too fast with the American public,” he said.

He termed continued questions about masks as a “distraction.” And he said masks are NOT required if people maintain distance.