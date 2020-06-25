Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. finally issued his promised executive order this evening requiring people in Little Rock to wear face coverings when they cannot maintain sufficient distance between others.
His order, promised since last week, contends it does not contradict the governor’s emergency declaration and his ensuing orders and state directives. That is an open question. He insists it is legal.
The governor said today that while he REALLY wants people to wear masks, he refuses to mandate it statewide, except in some limited circumstances, such as restaurant staff and customers before eating and drinking. Scott’s order seems to go farther. It says:
He’s stated this numerous times.
2. The Mayor does not believe this conflicts with any previously issued orders or declarations issued by the Governor.
3. I haven’t received any FOI requests. Separately, I believe the City Attorney’s office received word of requests that were filled.
Re enforcement: We implemented the most stringent mandate allowed within the State’s parameters, going as far as we could go under the Governor’s existing declaration. Because this is an attempt to prevent and protect our residents from the immediate and imminent threat of COVID-19, we can pursue all legal remedies available to the city to handle public nuisances. Code enforcement officers may issue citations, which would be handled in Environmental Court. In some instances, a criminal citation may be issued resulting in a misdemeanor. However, we hope residents will voluntarily comply to slow the spread in Little Rock.