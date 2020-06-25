The state-run Little Rock School District sent families a survey yesterday giving them five days to say whether they’d like their children to return to a regular classroom or attend “virtual” school next month.

Five days. You got that notice IF you happen to have reliable electronic communication with the state-run district. Or maybe they’ll mail you something, presuming you haven’t been evicted from your last address having lost your job in the pandemic and being given no backstop by the governor from eviction in the meanwhile.

The district said it will strive for a safe environment. But what does that mean? Masks? Spaced classes? What?

Some commentary sent my way:

“This is nuts given the timing.”

“I’ll be wearing my mask when I return to teach in the fall. However I won’t be able to socially distance, considering my classroom isn’t large enough and my smallest class size is typically 15, if I get lucky.”

“ We have to decide by this Monday btw whether we’re sending our 8 & 4 yr olds back to school with no commitment to any specific safety precautions beyond strong encouragement. Thanks @lrsd”

“Actually, the letter stated that they strongly recommend that students 10 years and older wear a mask. But they aren’t mandating squat. So what happens when my 8 yr old shows up for third grade with 29 classmates, 20 of which aren’t wearing a mask because they don’t have to?”

“Got a text from LRSD… choose now what’s going to happen with kiddos in September [when predictions say COVID-19 is going to begin a fall surge.]

“#LRSD requires a decision: school 5 days a week or all online. No details about either, EXCEPT “masks will be encouraged”, and online students will have a teacher assigned to them. Encouraged? One teacher for high school? We hated online learning this Spring. Maybe the teachers having the ability and time to gear their classes that way will help. But then does that online student ever get to interact with the teacher of each class? I feel like I have to choose online because of the mask issue. But I really don’t have any idea of how the online schooling will work. What are other parents thinking about this? Does anyone have insider knowledge they can share?”

I’d suggest getting in touch with your School Board member. But under state benign neglect, that would be Arkansas Education Czar Johnny Key. He doesn’t take questions from people who live in the Little Rock School District. And if you try to complain too vociferously at a state Board of Education meeting, they might threaten to arrest you.

Parents are being asked to choose between systems that are vague as of today. Michael Poore, Key’s designee to oversee the state’s school district, said last week that he hoped to unveil a plan for what school will look like in the first week of July. But by June 29, please choose which unknown you prefer. PS: The district doesn’t have a final budget yet.

Devil or the deep blue sea.

Here’s a letter that accompanied the five-day pop quiz survey on school choice.

Families were told classrooms will be “as normal as possible,” but using a new program, Schoology, to “enhance instruction.” What’s Schoology? Beats me. But it replaces “Learning and Edmentum.” Oh.

Virtual education? It’s going to rely on Schoology, too, “guided” by a teacher. Other virtual education explanations:

● Students will be expected to participate in the virtual environment daily, however, schedules may be fluid to meet the needs of students. Attendance will be taken daily. ● Students will be allowed to participate/attend extracurricular activities and other events. ● Students will maintain their seat in their assigned school. Choosing virtual instruction will not affect a student’s school placement for the following year.

If you don’t return the survey, the district will presume your child will be in a regular classroom, unless a rise in the pandemic requires school closure again.

Snark is somewhat unfair. Everybody’s in a dilemma. Some of it flows from the top, where the governor keeps pretending normalcy is just around the corner. He keeps dreaming school will be normal, or near normal with “blended” instruction, whatever that means. He thinks high school football will be played. That it will be safe to vote in November (spoiler: he really doesn’t want to encourage poor people to vote anyway). That restaurants and bars and entertainment venues should open. That people should not be required to comply with safety guidelines. That lax businesses should not be responsible for the ills they might cause. That chicken plants with hundreds of sick employees are no danger to public health and are the fault of the poor Latinos that work there and their community behavior, not the workplace. Why, these plants are setting a standard for America, the governor frequently says.

That same standard is coming soon to your neighborhood school. Parents and aging teachers are understandably ill at ease.

Speaking of safety, I recommend this Twitter thread from a Boston epidemiologist, which is on the point that schools exist in a bigger world (which in Arkansas means a world largely acting as if there is no pandemic).

Schools reopening should be high priority, but “how do we safely reopen schools?” is not the right question. It places emphasis only on what we need to do *within* schools to make them safe not fully considering impacts of community transmission 1/4 — Helen Jenkins (@jenkinshelen) June 24, 2020

PS: A Pulaski County school district parent comments: