Gov. Asa Hutchinson was asked today about summer training for the Arkansas National Guard. As it happened it was a question I’d posed earlier to the Guard on whether the coronavirus might affect the activity, which will draw thousands to Fort Chaffee.

My response to specific questions from Lt. Col. Brian Mann, state public affairs officer of the Arkansas National Guard:

I’ve heard from a National Guard member questioning plans to have summer camp as usual. Is that correct? Will summer training continue normally?

Answer: Yes and No. Yes, we have been authorized by the Governor to conduct Annual Training for our Soldiers and Airmen for the remaining time we have this year. No. This is anything but “usual” or normal. We have made many modifications to the way we are conducting our collective training with the primary goal of force health protection.

Will there be changes in recognition of the pandemic?

Answer: There are many changes and preparations we have made to ensure our Soldiers and Airmen are as safe and protected as they can be as we conduct training.

Congregant gatherings in sometimes close quarters are not unheard of in military training settings.

Answer: Yes, while there is always risk involved in nearly everything we do, there are always safety and health protection measures in place to mitigate those risks.

Mann then elaborated, including by noting that a recent activation of 570 members in Little Rock on security detail had been completed with only one solider later testing positive for COVID-19: