The University of Arkansas System announced today a $10 million gift from the Fryar Family Charitable Foundation to establish a center that will focus on risk management theory for agriculture, energy and finance.

The science is aimed at analyzing the potential for adverse financial events and minimizing the impact.

The foundation was established by Ed and Michell Fryar of Rogers, both UA graduates. Fryar served 13 years on the Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness faculty before starting Ozark Mountain Poultry, later sold to George’s. Ed Fryar was appointed to the UA Board of Trustees last year.

The money will endow the center, establish a professorship dand support research, teaching and extension outreach. The money will be co-managed by the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

The gift was well-timed, amidst the economic upheaval of the coronavirus crisis.