RUTLEDGE: The attorney general has long been one of Trump's most obsequious jesters.

The Trump administration filed its brief to kill the Affordable Care Act in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic late Thursday.

Arriving late, the story got a fairly perfunctory mention inside the statewide newspaper this morning.

So let me repeat for the record: Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who is running for governor in 2022, is on the brief to kill the Affordable Care Act during a pandemic. If she’s successful, the 300,000 Arkansans who have Medicaid coverage now thanks to the act will lose it. Extended family coverage will be dead. Coverage for pre-existing conditions will be dead. Coverage of preventive care and birth control, among others, will be dead. If you contract COVID-19 in the fall surge, good luck getting health care without insurance.

In the great by and by, Trump and Rutledge promise, all will be fixed in the health care system should they win.

Free beer tomorrow. And if you can’t trust Trump ….

In addition to not including a starring role for Leslie Rutledge in the attack on health coverage during a pandemic that has killed 120,000 Americans, the Democrat-Gazette didn’t have this good comment from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, quoted in the Washington Post:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) responded to the brief by saying there is “no moral excuse for the Trump Administration’s disastrous efforts to take away Americans’ health care.” Dismantling the ACA would leave more than 23 million people without healthcare plans, according to a recent analysis by the liberal-leaning think tank Center for American Progress.