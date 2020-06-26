ICYMI: Chancellor @drcampatterson was on @maddow last night talking about #COVID19ark. The Arkansas portion starts around 34:17, Dr. Patterson is around 40:46. Once the segment is shared on YouTube we’ll share out that link, too. https://t.co/5A8muRF8wA pic.twitter.com/MIMFHhwGcJ — UAMS Health (@uamshealth) June 26, 2020

Lots of comments about the extended reporting Rachel Maddow did Thursday night on the rise in coronavirus cases in Arkansas, including an appearance by UAMS Chancellor Cam Newton. He spoke of potentially having 30 times the active cases Arkansas has now, about 5,000, and a strain on health facilities near the “breaking point.”

He spoke of an effort to line up sufficient bed space and the problems already being faced in Northwest Arkansas. The challenge he said is: “What can we do to mitigate this?”

Maddow also read from a letter written by Larry Shackelford, CEO of Washington Regional Medical System in Fayetteville, about the pressure they’ve been under.

Here’s the full letter.

Some excerpts:

Our on-going battle against COVID-19 intensified this week. Nearly every component of our health system saw a meaningful surge in COVID-19 related activity. Our two COVID-19 dedicated inpatient critical care units (2300 and 3100) experienced a dramatic increase in the both the number and acuity of patients, with census nearing 75% of capacity. Our screening centers saw a daily average of 320 patients, with staff being presented the additional challenge of having to conduct those screenings in

full PPE in the heat of early summer. Our supply chain became challenged as precious in-house rapid test kits were utilized faster than that inventory could be replaced. Our call center volumes set new records almost daily with more than 900 calls this week. Not unexpectedly in light of these volumes, the positivity rate of those patients who received testing over the past five days exceeded 14%. The increased demand for testing also resulted in an increase in the average number of pending lab results

which approached 900 daily. The increase in the community positivity rate places greater demand on our navigation team to call an ever-increasing number of patients with results and conduct lengthy discussions concerning quarantine and symptom monitoring. In short, this week has been marked by increasing anxiety and challenges. …The first part of this week, I rounded on our two COVID-19 units with our nursing leadership and talent development team. We were delivering Gatorade and healthy snacks to our team members who are facing the brunt of increasing numbers of seriously ill patients. I was not prepared for what I experienced. My first conversation was with a critical care nurse concerned for his family and their financial wellbeing as a result of this crisis. He was thankful to have a job. My next conversation was with two critical care nurses who shared the particular challenge of having to deliver news of a patient’s death to loved ones, the language barrier, and the strain in trying to communicate that the loved one was not simply asleep. A respiratory therapist shared with me her activity app results that stated by late afternoon she had already logged 28,000 steps. Hospitalists and intensivists commented that the care of a typical COIVD-19 patient required three times the amount of time required for a normal critical care patient. There were no visitors, no guests, just our teammates providing professional and compassionate care through grit and determination, all in the face of a virus about which much remains unknown. Our staff truly are heroes. …When I returned to the quiet of my office and reflected, I was overcome with conflicting emotions. I was extremely proud of and encouraged by the staff I had met, but at the same moment weighed by the anxiety I suspect we all feel as this virus surges in our community. While I try to reassure each of you and truly believe that “we’ve got this”, there is often in the pit of my stomach the fear of the unknown,

how high is the hill we have yet to climb?

Yes. Exactly that. How high?