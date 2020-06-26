Ken Richardson Brian Chilson

City Director Ken Richardson has drafted a resolution for the Little Rock City Board that urges landlords to halt evictions until the state emergency has been lifted.

The resolution urges landlords not to report missing or late payments to credit agencies; urges Gov. Asa Hutchinson to issue a moratorium on evictions and place a ban on late fees and reporting of missing payments to credit agencies.

Hutchinson has steadfastly refused to provide renters protect in the worst state in the country for tenant rights,

In a note to City Attorney Tom Carpenter, Richardson acknowledged a resolution had no legal effect, “but it does put the city on record regarding our concerns for the less fortunate in OUR community.