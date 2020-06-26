RAZORBACK RED, WHITE AND BLUE: Fans were color coordinated at Saturday's Arkansas football game in War Memorial Stadium. Brian Chilson

A parent of a high school football player has given me details of word his son got from his coach today about a 14-day quarantine for the team because a teammate tested positive for COVID-19 and is exhibiting symptoms.

They’ll resume play July 8, without this particular player, his father tells me. The father also tells me of the difficulty of getting his son tested for the virus, despite the supposed surge in testing by Arkansas.

I’m withholding the school awaiting confirmation from the school district. But this story was told too completely by an educator to doubt it.

It’s not major news really. I mentioned two Garland County school districts with suspended football this morning.

In Jonesboro, a player tested positive earlier this month, but the team resumed practicing after a day of disinfecting.

Social distancing while playing smash-mouth football? Keeping masks on?

It’s folly. More disruptions are sure to follow and not just in football.

The same for choir, band, lunch, classrooms and more.

I’m not blaming anyone. I don’t have solutions.

But I do think football might be less vital to sustain than algebra.