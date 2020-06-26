Gov. Asa Hutchinson named Rob Finley, a Mountain Home businessman, to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. He succeeds Ken Reeves of Harrison, whose term expired, in a seven-year term.

His businesses include Route 66 Warranty and lodges.

The seven-member commission is a plum appointment in Arkansas government. It oversees a constitutionally independent agency.

The Game and Fish Commission remains all white, with one female member. The pattern is familiar in major appointments. The Highway Commisson has five members, all white, including one woman. The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees has 10 members, nine white and one a woman.