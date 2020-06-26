Indivisible Little Rock/Central Arkansas is cheering Secretary of State John Thurston for saying COVID-19 concerns are a valid reason for voters to say they will be “unavoidably absent” from polls and thus eligible for a mail absentee ballot.

A lawsuit against Thurston seeks to kill the “unavoidable absence” requirement for an absentee ballot and also seeks an order that Thurston spend federal coronavirus relief money to pay postage and put absentee applications in the mailboxes of all registered voters.

Thurston’s word isn’t law, of course. Case law is, however, on the side of any excuse qualifying for a mail ballot — as well as being in the military or being out of the country.

Might there be a rogue Republican county clerk who threw out a bunch of absentee ballots on the theory that voters did NOT have a valid excuse not to vote? It’s a concern. Getting a ballot in time and getting it delivered by mail in time is also a concern. The lawsuit seeks an order for drop boxes for absentee ballots.

Indivisible wants more people to vote period and offers this information:

“Secretary of State Thurston did the right thing by Arkansas voters,” said voting rights advocate Susan Inman, an Indivisible LRCA team leader and plaintiff in the lawsuit. “Now anyone who fears exposure to COVID-19 can safely vote, by requesting an absentee ballot. Voters should not have to choose between their health and voting.” Voting rights advocates have warned that Arkansas’s general election could become another Georgia — with their chaotic primary and hours-long lines — if state officials don’t take action immediately to plan for voting by mail. Many older poll workers did not show up for their shifts in Georgia; the average age of Arkansas’ poll workers is over 70. It’s now imperative that the state make plans to allocate some of the $4.7 million that Arkansas received in CARES Act election funds to pay for return postage on absentee ballots. The $1.65 in return-postage would otherwise be in effect a poll tax, which is illegal. “We need to hear what the plan is for the use of the federal election funds,” said James Cargile of the Indivisible LRCA Leadership Team. “Our local election officials need time to ensure they can meet the quantity of balloting materials needed for a general election.” Indivisible Arkansas, in coalition with Citizens First Congress, the League of Women Voters of Arkansas, the NAACP, and Arkansas Advocates for Children & Family, have been urging the Governor, the Secretary of State, and county elections officials to make a plan for safe absentee voting this November. Voters can easily request an absentee ballot from their county clerk, at any time. Here’s a statewide list: https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/ uploads/elections/ ARCountyClerks.pdf Or, they can go to the nonpartisan voter education site, VIPVoter.org/absenteeballot, for instructions. In completing their application, voters concerned about coronavirus exposure simply need to mark the box “I will be unavoidably absent from my polling location on Election Day” to receive their absentee ballot in October.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he’s waiting for input from the state Board of Election Commissioners. I requested information from that group yesterday. It has not responded.