Linda Satter reported in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning that federal Judge Kristine Baker had ruled against lawsuits by two men seeking relief from signature requirements to qualify for the election ballot as independents.

Baker agreed that Dan Whitfield, who wanted to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, and Gary Fults, who wanted to run for House District 27, had been hampered during the signature-gathering period that ended May 1 by the coronavirus, but state rules weren’t sufficiently burdensome for them to get relief. Needing 10,000 signature, Whitfield turned in about 6,500.

It couldn’t have happened on a better/worse day to illustrate Cotton’s unfitness to represent decent human beings. He’s gone all Trump — racist and authoritarian to his core. I’m surprised Cotton’s dutiful Boswell at the D-G didn’t outline his performance yesterday in rich detail with an appropriate snarling photograph of the sarcastic Cotton.

The issue: Statehood for Washington, D.C. Cotton naturally is against it. He inveighed against the majority-black city’s black leaders as unsuitable for keeping his likes safe. He acknowledged states with two senators and a representative in Congress, such as Wyoming, have fewer people. But, see, REAL men work at REAL jobs in Wyoming. Not like those on the federal dole (who, come to think of it, include Tough Tom Cotton.)

The twittersphere took note. And they also noted some of the factual problems with Cotton’s screed, as noted in the comment thread on this tweet (like Wyoming is a federal welfare state).

COTTON on #DCStatehood: “Yes, Wyoming is smaller than Washington by population, but it has three times as many workers in mining, logging and construction, and ten times as many workers in manufacturing. In other words, Wyoming is a well-rounded working-class state.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 25, 2020

The New Civil Rights Movement’s article noted the racial angle.

U.S. Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas is under fire after delivering what many are calling a “racist” argument against granting statehood to the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. “Would you trust Mayor [Muriel] Bowser to keep Washington safe if she were given the powers of a governor? Would you trust Marion Barry?” Senator Cotton asked, after noting that most of D.C. is under the control of “left wing politician” Muriel Bowser. Listen to Cotton as he says her name with deep disdain.

Sen. Tom Cotton on #DCstatehood: “Would you trust Mayor Bowser to keep Washington safe if she were given the powers of a governor? Would you trust Marion Barry?” pic.twitter.com/e2PDM5IySQ — The Hill (@thehill) June 25, 2020

Also:

That wasn’t the only racist attack Cotton made. “Yes, Wyoming is smaller than Washington by population, but it has three times as many workers in mining, logging and construction, and ten times as many workers in manufacturing. In other words, Wyoming is a well-rounded working-class state,” he said on the Senate floor – suggesting D.C.’s residents have the wrong kind of jobs for them to become citizens of a state. “What vital industries would the new state of Washington represent? Lobbying? Bureaucracy? Give me a break. By far, the largest group of workers in the city are bureaucrats and other white-collar professionals. This state would be nothing more than an appendage of the federal government.” D.C just happens to be 46% Black. Cotton is also wrong about the makeup of D.C. workers, the majority of whom do not work for the federal government. Esquire’s Charles Pierce explained the Republican Senator from Arkansas’s speech by writing, “not only is Cotton a bobble-throated slapdick, but he is a dangerous monger of war. He’s also supremely arrogant.”

Cotton’s camp orchestrated a political rat-fucking of potential Democratic challenger Josh Mahony, who dropped out of the race just before filing closed and the Democratic Party was left without a candidate. A Libertarian has qualified to oppose Cotton.

Jon Favreau sums it all up.

Tom Cotton is either a fucking moron, or he thinks the rest of us are. Likely both. https://t.co/aCP1FhoyRB — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 25, 2020

And he added a PS: