Superintendent’s Update 06/25/20 from Little Rock School District on Vimeo.

The pop survey dumped on Little Rock School District families Wednesday stirred an uproar, as we indicated in our reporting yesterday, and it sent Superintendent Michael Poore to the Internet with a video to address concerns.

The District also made a change yesterday. The deadline for choosing a regular classroom or “virtual” school for the school year beginning in mid-August was moved from the original deadline of Monday to July 6.

Poore said a website was in development with answers to many questions raised after the survey went out.

He said there WILL be an opportunity to change a choice if a family’s circumstances changed — say based on employment — for a switch from a virtual choice back to a regular classroom.

He defended a new online learning tool — Schoology — that will be used both by home students and as a supplement to regular classroom instruction.

NOTED: The D-G caught up on our story this morning but didn’t mention the original short deadline for making a choice, only the revised July 6 deadline. The article also said the district had unveiled its “plan” for the year.

The plan is not yet specific, including health issues. Poore said they haven’t yet figured out how to provide adequate space between students in all classes. If sufficient distance can’t be provided, he says in the video, the district might require masks for students and teachers though a district letter says only that masks are recommended.

There are many hopes about options, as Poore explains things, but many unanswered questions. These include computer access. The district says it will provide computers to those who don’t have them, but it also notes competition is strong for these. They were promised last year, too, but not all students received them. Questions remain about Internet access for students at home as well.

And what about football?