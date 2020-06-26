The ACLU has issued a report on the states’ handling of COVID-19 in prisons and jails. Arkansas — unsurprisingly, given mass outbreaks in several locations — gets a failing grade. Said an ACLU release:

Arkansas received a failing grade, F+, in a new ACLU report grading all 50 states’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in prisons and jails. The report, titled “Failing Grades: States’ Responses to COVID-19 in Jails & Prisons,” shows that, despite having ample time and information to take the steps necessary to heed the warnings of experts and save the lives of those incarcerated in their prisons and jails, state governments across the country refused to adequately address the threat that the COVID-19 pandemic poses in jails and prisons. The new report explains how each state ignored the pleas of incarcerated people and the warnings of medical experts. “This report affirms what we already knew: Arkansas state officials have utterly failed to protect the people in their custody – putting all Arkansans at risk,” said Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas executive director. “The rampant outbreaks in Arkansas prisons and jails disproportionately impact Black people, compounding the injustice of our racially biased criminal legal system. As Arkansas continues to face a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, releasing people from these dangerous conditions is vital to protecting public health and saving lives.” In Arkansas, according to data compiled by the Marshall Project, more than 2,301 people incarcerated in state prisons have tested positive for COVID-19, the 8th highest in the country. Eleven incarcerated people have died.

The ACLU and others sued Arkansas unsuccessfully to get better health measures and release of some inmates. The state has moved reluctantly to reduce prison numbers and an outbreak at Cummins prison, among the country’s worst, apparently has started anew.

Advertisement

Said Udi Ofer, director of the ACLU’s Justice Division:

“Today, prisons and jails are ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic, inflicting particular devastation on Black and Brown people, yet prisons and jails continue to be largely ignored in the government’s response to the pandemic. This report not only highlights that callous disregard but provides actionable steps for those same governments to take immediate steps to save the lives of people in jails and prisons.”

The ACLU released noted that millions leave confinement every year, each a vector to the outside. The report lists steps states could take to save lives, particularly by downsizing the criminal legal system for both health and racial justice reasons.