The state Board of Education has called a special meeting at 11 a.m. Monday to approve a batch of waivers and rules to guide public schools when they return to class in mid-August amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last school year was finished by “alternative means of instruction” when health concerns brought an early end to conventional classroom instruction (and sports, graduation and more). This year classroom, online and “virtual” education are going to provide some semblance of conventional schools.

The board agenda:

1. Consideration of requests for Act 1240 waivers, and charter waivers, for LEAs to implement the Arkansas Ready for Learning Model.In accordance with the process discussed by the State Board on June 11, 2020, local education agencies (LEAs) that intend to implement the Arkansas Ready for Learning Model may submit an Assurance and Application requesting waivers of identified statutes, rules, and standards for accreditation. LEAs listed on the attached document have submitted an Assurance and Application requesting these waivers and are hereby submitted to the Board for approval.Presenter: Courtney Salas-Ford and Deborah Coffman Sample LEA Assurance and Application for Ready for Learning Model.pdf Summary of Process Waivers for Arkansas Ready for Learning Model.pdf Ready for Learning Applications for Waivers 2020-2021.pdf

Will teachers be heard (in one last meeting to be chaired by Diane Zook)?

They are trying.

Shelley Smith, who just retired as a Mountain View teacher, and is the administrator of a Facebook page for school employees, writes:

Teachers and school employees are absolutely worried sick about how they will have to handle this school year, and most are being kept out of the decision-making process. They’re also putting in tons of unpaid hours this summer trying to turn their curriculum into online content, much more so than the AMI days of the spring semester just ended. Many will have to teach in person AND online with no extra compensation. It is sizing up to be the beginning of a tidal wave of retirements and worsening teacher shortages.

Smith conducted a survey on her Facebook page and has provided the results with a letter to the state Board for its Monday meeting. Her letter:

I am writing to you today to share some very important survey data about decisions being made regarding the upcoming school year. We all know these are difficult times in which we find ourselves, and no decisions are easy. As the group admin of AR School Employees & Friends on Facebook, a large and diverse group of school personnel, I am always interested in surveying to find out their thoughts on important subjects. There have been lengthy and sometimes heated discussions lately about the upcoming school year, but the common threads that are constantly evident is that most educators have been completely left out of the decision-making process and have no idea how to plan for the fast-approaching school year. They are fearful of the extra work being required of them, with no compensation of course, and fearful for the health of their own families. These fears and frustrations are not being addressed in most districts. Attached you will find the current results of what is still an open survey that I posted earlier this week. Please take the time to look at it and read the comments that the respondents shared. As you make decisions about the waivers that have been requested please know that the vast majority of teachers are terrified but do not feel they can voice those concerns publicly. My survey guarantees anonymity for that reason. What are they terrified of? I’m glad you asked. They are scared of reprisals if they question the authority of their superintendents to use waivers as a way to pile on many hours of extra work, scared that they will be forced to come to school when their health or that of a family member is at risk, scared that they will be written up or fired if they refuse to do something they do not feel is safe. You may think that the chain of command for expressing concerns is adequate and fair, but I assure you that it is not. For many there is no recourse if they have concerns or problems. Communication, or lack thereof, is a huge problem all over the state. Please do not assume that you have enough guardrails in place to prevent abuses of these waivers. I would urge you to look very closely at the ones that allow for flexibility in class sizes, additional minutes of non-instructional duties, and most importantly the ones that state “Changes to policies adopted on or after July 1, 2020, for the purposes of implementing the Arkansas Ready To Learn Model shall take effect for the 2020-21 school year, and are not required to be submitted to the personnel policy committee before the board votes.” There may be valid reasons for providing the latter but I know a lot of teachers losing sleep over that one because they know this means that superintendents can and will make policies that will not be in the best interests of their staff. One very common example I can provide is that a large number of teachers are being required to create up to an entire semester of online curriculum for their courses. All of this, with the exception of a very few districts, is expected with zero compensation for the teacher’s personal time over the summer. One teacher told me she had to prepare a whole year of online work. All of these are massive amounts of work. I retired this year, but if I had to do that it would be for 7 separate classes (3 different subject areas) of different ages. In small schools we have 7 preps per day and multiple grade levels. What guardrails are in place to prevent these kinds of situations?< Waivers are very slippery slopes. Please consider the ramifications before approving any that have been requested. Additionally, please provide a safe and private way that can be used by teachers and staff to express concerns and report unreasonable demands to the department of education, perhaps a designated email address only for this purpose. Almost nobody will file grievances because that automatically brands you as a troublemaker. The rules for whistleblowers don’t seem to be effective and I’m not sure that the majority of employees are even aware there is such a thing. This situation should be addressed immediately. Thank you for taking the time to hear me out, and for studying these survey results.

Here’s the full survey, with some 3,500 responses.

Short version of the results on specific questions: Most districts don’t have final plans; few teachers were included in planning; they are dissatisfied with the state plan.

The results are followed by page after page of comments from teachers, identities protected for obvious reasons.

Just a few of them: