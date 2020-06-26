A news item from the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record indicates the folly of thinking school will be anything approaching normal in the coming school year:

Mountain Pine School District suspended all athletic workouts for 14 days on Monday after an unidentified person linked to the athletic program tested positive for COVID-19.

And when a teacher in a classroom of 30 tests positive?

Advertisement

UPDATE: Add another school with problems to the mix, again from Hot Springs news reporting:

Advertisement