A news item from the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record indicates the folly of thinking school will be anything approaching normal in the coming school year:
Mountain Pine School District suspended all athletic workouts for 14 days on Monday after an unidentified person linked to the athletic program tested positive for COVID-19.
And when a teacher in a classroom of 30 tests positive?
Advertisement
UPDATE: Add another school with problems to the mix, again from Hot Springs news reporting:
Advertisement
Lake Hamiton is the second Garland County school district to suspend practices this week due to COVID-19 after a student tested positive for the virus.