The city of Little Rock has announced that traffic court will continue by teleconference or telephone at least through September.

Traffic Judge Vic Fleming said the response to proceedings not held in-person had been successful enough to continue the remote hearings, which are safer for court staff and participants during the coronavirus crisis. In-person hearing are held occasionally.

People who get traffic tickets are asked to email the court (trafficourtcontact@littlerock.gov) to get on the docket for remote sessions. Those without email may call 501-371-4733. Some may participate by telephone only, but videoconferences are preferred.

People are discouraged from going to the court building. But those who do go there will be given paperwork explaining the remote court program.