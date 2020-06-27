It appears that the Mississippi legislature is moving to remove the image of the Confederate battle flag from its state flag.

The House has provided the two-thirds vote necessary to consider a measure to change the flag. The Senate is next. The governor has said he’ll sign the bill.

Advertisement

A commission would design a new flag that could not include the Confederate emblem, but must include the phrase In God We Trust. A vote on the design would be required, but if it failed, the commission would come up with another design meeting the same guidelines.

We seem destined to be even slower than Mississippi in removing vestiges of slavery from our state flag. The fourth star must go. Better last than never.

Advertisement

The same for hate crimes legislation. Promise: Arkansas’s holdout on that is likely to get ugly in 2021. But that fight won’t be about racial discrimination.