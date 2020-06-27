The state has added 570 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, for a total to date of 19,310 in Arkansas.

Ten more deaths were reported, for a total of 259.

Thie update puts the number of active cases in the state at 5,781, including 647 in nursing homes. So far, Gov. Asa Hutchinson hasn’t wavered from a plan to allow visitation to resume in nursing homes July 1 despite the continuing rise in cases both in the state at large and nursing homes.

I don’t have a new figure on hospitalizations, which stood at 284 yesterday evening.

