The state has added 570 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, for a total to date of 19,310 in Arkansas.

Ten more deaths were reported, for a total of 259.

Thie update puts the number of active cases in the state at 5,781, including 647 in nursing homes. So far, Gov. Asa Hutchinson hasn’t wavered from a plan to allow visitation to resume in nursing homes July 1 despite the continuing rise in cases both in the state at large and nursing homes.

I don’t have a new figure on hospitalizations, which stood at 284 yesterday evening.

This is the open line.

Readers undoubtedly noted the commenting section was closed for an extended period today. It was for a good reason. Our page views on arktimes.com are running so far ahead of projections we’d exceeded the limits we’d originally set on our new comment administrator. That’s been corrected.

