I particularly want to hear from @TomCottonAR who’s pretty muscular when he’s at a keyboard, what he thinks about rewarding Russia for putting a bounty on American soldiers in Afghanistan. Senator, I’m sure you’ll want to get out on this soon. We’re waiting. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 27, 2020

As familiar as a new Trump administration outrage is the silence of Arkansans in Congress over the indefensible.

So it is again The New York Times first reported, and others have followed, the news that American intelligence has concluded Russians paid bounties to the Taliban to kill coalition forces in Afghanistan.

President Trump and the White House Security Council were briefed in March, according to the reporting.

Officials developed a menu of potential options — starting with making a diplomatic complaint to Moscow and a demand that it stop, along with an escalating series of sanctions and other possible responses, but the White House has yet to authorize any step, the officials said.

Silence to an escalation of actions against the U.S. by Russia? So far nothing from U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman or Reps. French Hill, Steve Womack, Rick Crawford and Bruce Westerman.

Military people who’ve put their lives on the line are furious. Cotton has come in for particularly harsh criticism given his frequent use of troops as a political weapon. He’s lately mostly concerned about lauding the superiority of Wyoming people over the sub-par humans in Washington, D.C., and expressing concern about damage to statues of slavery defenders.

But, yes, as Lockhart writes, Cotton is muscular at the keyboard.

Late this afternoon, the White House press secretary claimed Trump and Mike Pence were not briefed.

