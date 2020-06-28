The State Police this afternoon disclosed that a man shot by a state trooper Saturday night near a service station at Roosevelt Road and Interstate 30 had died.

A release with new details:

Aloysius Keaton, 58, of Little Rock died last night at a Little Rock hospital. An Arkansas State Trooper shot Keaton yesterday (Saturday, June 27th), about 7:08 PM, after Keaton stabbed an Arkansas Department of Transportation, Highway Police Officer. Keaton was wanted in connection with the carjacking of a taxicab on 7620 Baseline Road only minutes prior to being approached by a state trooper and the highway police officer near Roosevelt & I-30 in south Little Rock.

Keaton had abandoned the taxicab after losing control of the vehicle while exiting I-30 onto Roosevelt Road and crashed into another vehicle.

Area law enforcement agencies and officers on patrol had been alerted in a message from Little Rock Police about the carjacking. A state trooper had spotted the stolen taxicab and approached Keaton who fled on foot a short distance where he encountered the highway police officer who attempted to arrest Keaton.

Keaton used a weapon to stab the highway police officer as the state trooper approached the scene. Keaton, still brandishing the weapon, moved toward the state trooper who fired an electronic control device (TASER) in an attempt to stop Keaton. The ECD was ineffective, leading the trooper to order Keaton to stop and drop the weapon. Keaton failed to comply with the order and charged toward the trooper leading the trooper to shoot Keaton with a handgun.

Emergency medical personnel transported both the Highway Police Officer and Keaton from the scene. The officer had sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated, then released. Keaton died at the hospital.

Keaton’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where an autopsy will be conducted.

The Arkansas State Trooper remains on paid administrative leave and will be identified once he has had the opportunity to meet with family and seek initial spiritual or professional guidance.

Questions relating to the identity of the Highway Police Officer should be directed to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Office of Highway Police.