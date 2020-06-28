508 more COVID-19 cases in Arkansas and five more deaths. But the news today on the daily roundup is about the Civil War. The line is open.
PS: And speaking of Gov. Hutchinson’s faith in the good judgment of the people of Arkansas.
Fayetteville, Arkansas last night. 🤦♂️ Un-fucking-believeable. #ARCOVIdiots #ARCOVIDFail @AsaHutchinson @accessfay @ADHPIO @ArkansasCovid pic.twitter.com/c3zFEhA9M6
— AR COVID-19 Fails 🤦♂️ (@ARCOVIdiots) June 28, 2020
@AsaHutchinson @ARCOVIdiots @BlueHogReport This was the scene in Siloam Springs, Arkansas today pic.twitter.com/vhrrtUM2xQ
— Jennifer Carter (@jen1972carter) June 28, 2020
