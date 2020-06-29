Little Rock police said today that the body of a woman had been found about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in a home at 2409 Howard Street.

The body was found under piles of clothing in the residence, but no one else was inside.

Advertisement

A preliminary investigation determined the death was a homicide (cause not given) and that the victim had been there a short time. Police also discovered that the residence had been occupied by Aloysius Keaton Sr., who was fatally shot by a state trooper at Roosevelt Road and Interstate 30 about 7 p.m. Saturday. No details were provided on his time of residence.

Keaton reportedly stole a cab Saturday in Southwest Little Rock and officers chased him until he wrecked the cab after exiting I-30 at Roosevelt. He reportedly stabbed a pursuing highway patrol officer after a foot chase, then charged at a state trooper despite have been shocked with a taser. The trooper killed Keaton.

Advertisement

The police release is silent on whether they believe Keaton was connected to the death.

UPDATE: The State Police provided this information Monday evening on the shooting of Keaton:

Advertisement