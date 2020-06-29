Little Rock police said today that the body of a woman had been found about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in a home at 2409 Howard Street.
The body was found under piles of clothing in the residence, but no one else was inside.
A preliminary investigation determined the death was a homicide (cause not given) and that the victim had been there a short time. Police also discovered that the residence had been occupied by Aloysius Keaton Sr., who was fatally shot by a state trooper at Roosevelt Road and Interstate 30 about 7 p.m. Saturday. No details were provided on his time of residence.
Keaton reportedly stole a cab Saturday in Southwest Little Rock and officers chased him until he wrecked the cab after exiting I-30 at Roosevelt. He reportedly stabbed a pursuing highway patrol officer after a foot chase, then charged at a state trooper despite have been shocked with a taser. The trooper killed Keaton.
The police release is silent on whether they believe Keaton was connected to the death.
UPDATE: The State Police provided this information Monday evening on the shooting of Keaton:
Sergeant Marcus Daniels, a 13 year veteran of the Arkansas State Police, is identified as the Arkansas State Trooper who shot Aloysius Keaton Saturday evening, only seconds after Keaton stabbed an Arkansas Highway Police Officer while fleeing from police.
The shooting incident occurred outside a gas and convenience store at Roosevelt Road and the I-30 westbound access ramp.
Keaton was wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery (carjacking) that had occurred minutes earlier in southwest Little Rock.
After Keaton stabbed the highway police officer, still brandishing the weapon, he moved toward Sergeant Daniels who fired an electronic control device (TASER) in an attempt to stop Keaton. The ECD was ineffective, leading Sergeant Daniels to order Keaton to stop and drop the weapon. Keaton failed to comply with the order and charged toward the trooper leading Sergeant Daniels to shoot Keaton with a handgun.
Keaton was pronounced dead at a Little Rock hospital.
Sergeant Daniels, a Highway Patrol Division, Troop A post supervisor, remains on paid administrative leave while an investigation into the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer continues. The investigative case file will be reviewed by the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney who will decide whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas law.