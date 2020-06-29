Yeah, guv, those images of people cavorting in the great out of doors aren’t much of an ad for slowing the transmission of disease in Arkansas. And other news in today’s video roundup. The line is open.
Help us report on the coronavirus crisis
The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.
Send us a tip
