By
Max Brantley
On
4:15 pm

If they don’t play it’s a shame. This is all of minor leage ball, by the way.

Advertisement

The notice to Travelers’ season ticket holders:

Hello all-

I hope everyone is continuing to stay safe and healthy. I wanted to let everyone know that due to the COVID-19 global pandemic the 2020 Minor League baseball season has been canceled. This will include the Texas League and the Arkansas Travelers Baseball Club.

Everyone will be receiving a 2021 Ticket Package agreement in the mail.  You will have the option to rollover your plan to 2021 or request a refund but still renew for 2021. If you choose the second option the ticket plan must be paid by March of 2021.  Please fill it out and send it back to us at your earliest convenience.

If you have any questions on the form feel free to call or send me an email. The front office is currently closed to the public so please call 501-664-1555 or email me at john@travs.com.

 

We appreciate everyone’s support and patience through this pandemic. We are looking forward to coming back in 2021 stronger than ever.


John Sjobeck
Director of Tickets
Arkansas Travelers Baseball Club

 

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Today’s news and the open line
Tags

Note to commenters: Due to issues with spam/scams and complaints with our former comments system, we have implemented a new system called Hyvor. You must create a new account (separate from any paywall accounts you may have) in order to leave a comment. The First and Last name field will display as your author name, so use a psuedonym if you want to retain anonymity. More info