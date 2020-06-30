If they don’t play it’s a shame. This is all of minor leage ball, by the way.

The notice to Travelers’ season ticket holders:

Hello all-

I hope everyone is continuing to stay safe and healthy. I wanted to let everyone know that due to the COVID-19 global pandemic the 2020 Minor League baseball season has been canceled. This will include the Texas League and the Arkansas Travelers Baseball Club.

Everyone will be receiving a 2021 Ticket Package agreement in the mail. You will have the option to rollover your plan to 2021 or request a refund but still renew for 2021. If you choose the second option the ticket plan must be paid by March of 2021. Please fill it out and send it back to us at your earliest convenience.

If you have any questions on the form feel free to call or send me an email. The front office is currently closed to the public so please call 501-664-1555 or email me at john@travs.com.

We appreciate everyone’s support and patience through this pandemic. We are looking forward to coming back in 2021 stronger than ever.

