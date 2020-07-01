A friend at UA Little Rock recommends this Twitter analysis of the problems facing colleges in returning to anything resembling normal in-person classes in the fall semester.

It’s from Robert Kelchen, an associate professor of higher education at Seton Hall. I don’t know him, but it reflects thinking that I’ve been hearing from many in Arkansas already. (Sigh. Football will play a role in many campuses’ ultimate decisions.)

Advertisement

Wishing and hoping won’t make COVID-19 go away and time is growing short to plan alternatives for education during the pandemic.

Residential colleges seem particularly in peril. Enrollment likely will drop no matter how enthusiastic governing boards might be about having “real” classes. There will be layoffs and pay cuts. Some colleges may close. Small private schools are most at risk.

Advertisement

Kelchen’s conclusion: