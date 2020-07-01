A friend at UA Little Rock recommends this Twitter analysis of the problems facing colleges in returning to anything resembling normal in-person classes in the fall semester.
It’s from Robert Kelchen, an associate professor of higher education at Seton Hall. I don’t know him, but it reflects thinking that I’ve been hearing from many in Arkansas already. (Sigh. Football will play a role in many campuses’ ultimate decisions.)
Wishing and hoping won’t make COVID-19 go away and time is growing short to plan alternatives for education during the pandemic.
Residential colleges seem particularly in peril. Enrollment likely will drop no matter how enthusiastic governing boards might be about having “real” classes. There will be layoffs and pay cuts. Some colleges may close. Small private schools are most at risk.
Kelchen’s conclusion:
The bad news is that I just don’t see a way that many classes can be in person in the fall. Colleges just need to make the announcement and hope that their peers don’t try to profit off them announcing just a little earlier.
Students need to know what is going on before any more of them sign leases for the fall. Faculty and staff need time to prepare the best online classes possible. And it would be humane to give layoff notices farther in advance.
Let’s focus all of our available resources on getting child care centers and P-12 education back running in person in the fall to the greatest extent possible. Higher ed can’t fully run without this happening, anyway.
July is going to be a brutal and exhausting month for an already beaten up higher ed community. But by acknowledging reality now, at least we have time to prepare for the best fall possible.