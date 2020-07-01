Governor Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing included a plea to people to wear masks so high schools can play football in the fall.

Advertisement

He held a football and a mask as props. Why not? Common sense isn’t working with too many people. Maybe football will. Teams are practicing, theoretically in a socially distanced way, but the resumption of full-contact football (and other sports) hasn’t yet been cleared in the state.

“If we want football in the fall, we need to concentrate on this mask now,” Hutchinson said.

Advertisement

The governor also announced that a National Guard training exercise scheduled this weekend at Fort Chaffee has been canceled. It was due to attract 4,000 Guard combat infantry members. Hutchinson indicated Arkansas canceled the exercise because federal rules didn’t require testing for all participants, only those who are symptomatic. The state believed such testing was important for return of Guard members to communities. It learned of the conflict with the law when it discovered federal money wasn’t available for all the tests necessary to test everyone.

The Arkansas Guard made the call to cancel the exercise in consultation with the governor.

Advertisement

The planned training will continue this summer, but mostly at local armories, Adjutant Gen. Kendall Penn said.

The daily coronavirus count

The state recorded 420 new cases in the last 24 hours, raising the state total from 20,777 to 21,197. Deaths rose by seven to 277. Hospitalizations fell by 15 to 275.

Top counties in the 24-hour period: Lee County (home to a state prison with an outbreak), 69; Pulaski 49; Washington, 48; Yell, 28, and Benton, 20.

Advertisement

Active cases number more than 5,700, down from almost 6,000 yesterday. About 700 are in nursing homes or prisons.

The state’s positive testing rate overall remains at 6.7 percent.

Cases have dropped in a bit or been flat in most populous counties the last few days.

Less happy news was a chart on the death rate of infected people sick enough to be hospitalized — more than 13 percent so far with 20 percent still hospitalized. Also, Health Director Nate Smith said almost half those who’ve been placed on ventilators have died, with some still on ventilators and not yet guaranteed survival.

Smith also emphasized some other risks that complicate the virus and linger after the virus is gone, including blood clots and heart problems. It’s serious business, he said as part of his ritual encouragement to wear masks. Leslie Newell Peacock wrote earlier for the Times about the many things, some alarming, that doctors are learning in responding to the virus.

Other topics

The governor said the state fights “complacency” ever day and “disciplined behavior” is needed. The message will be repeated for the July 4 weekend and state employees, such as at state parks, and ABC, will encourage people to be mindful of social distancing. “Don’t let the parties and celebrations get out of control.”

Advertisement

The governor was asked about a Goldman Sachs report that said a mask requirement would produce a higher GDP because of a reduction in disease. There’s no doubt masks can reduce transmission of disease, Hutchinson said. But that doesn’t necessarily argue for a mask rule. “You have to balance what is true with what is achievable, practical and enforceable.” He insisted people are responding to the state’s message to follow good practices.