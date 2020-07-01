A Little Rock police spokesman confirms a report of positive tests for COVID-19 among members of the current Little Rock police recruit training academy, due to finish at the end of July.

A statement is promised when final figures are known. An anonymous tip we received said the training was continuing, but I don’t have confirmation of that.

William Sanders of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in late May that recruit training was continuing, with as much social distancing as possible, but the article noted that for example, it was difficult to teach handcuffing technique without teacher and student coming in close contact.