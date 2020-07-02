So after putting on foreworks show for church and family, put spent fireworks in back of truck, doused with water hose to be sure nothing burning but apparently missed something. Had it not been for incredible first responders would have lost our house. All safe and grateful. pic.twitter.com/KQeVvZBLei — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) July 2, 2020

Sen. Jim Hendren self-reported a fireworks mishap on Twitter this morning. It melted his pickup in Sulphur Springs.

KNWA talked to the senator:

“We had a socially distanced firework show for my family and my church last night and after we shot fireworks off I thought I took care of the fireworks in the correct way,” Hendren said. “After we were done I saw some fireworks started to catch fire so I doused them with the water hose to be sure nothing burning but apparently missed something.”

He made a public service announcement about the danger of fireworks for the Benton County sheriff’s office.