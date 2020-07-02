By
Max Brantley
On
12:51 pm

Sen. Jim Hendren self-reported a fireworks mishap on Twitter this morning. It melted his pickup in Sulphur Springs.

KNWA talked to the senator:

“We had a socially distanced firework show for my family and my church last night and after we shot fireworks off I thought I took care of the fireworks in the correct way,” Hendren said. “After we were done I saw some fireworks started to catch fire so I doused them with the water hose to be sure nothing burning but apparently missed something.”

He made a public service announcement about the danger of fireworks for the Benton County sheriff’s office.

